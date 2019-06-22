iStock(RANDOLPH, N.H.) — A pickup truck plowed into a group of motorcycles, killing seven people and injuring three more, in a horrific accident in northern New Hampshire on Friday.

The accident took place in Randolph, New Hampshire, a few miles from Mount Washington, at about 6:30 p.m. when a Ford 2500 slammed into multiple motorcycles on Route 2, according to state police.

It is unclear how many of the deaths were motorcycle riders as opposed to those in the truck.

Two people injured in the accident were taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, while another was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“It’s tragic. It’s tragic for those involved, tragic for the families, so we’re doing our job, we’re doing our work and our thoughts are with the people who were adversely affected by this,” New Hampshire State Police Capt. Chris Vetter said.

Route 2 remained closed to all traffic in the area four hours after the crash, and state police said it would remain closed through the night.

“The identities of the deceased are still being confirmed and that information will not be released until next of kin have been notified,” state police said in a press release.

Photos from the scene of the accident showed a handful of smashed motorcycles strewn across the road and the pickup truck on fire.

“I held his hand, and I tried to get him to — I’m like, ‘Squeeze my hand. Stay with me. You’re a strong guy. You’ve got this.’ Toward the end, when the ambulance got there, I could feel him losing strength,” eyewitness Travis Hood told Manchester, New Hampshire, ABC affiliate WMUR-TV.

There had been 27 previous deaths on New Hampshire roads in 2019, according to state police.

This is the second fatal accident in Randolph this year after someone died in a crash on Feb. 4.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.