Today is Saturday June 22, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

President Trump to hold off on deportation raids for two weeks

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2019 at 2:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will delay plans for a mass removal of undocumented immigrants for two weeks so that he can negotiate with members of congress.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border," the president tweeted. "If not, Deportations start!"

The Trump administration planned to deport more than 2,000 undocumented immigrants in as many as 10 cities, administration officials said this week, in an unprecedented show of force aimed at deterring illegal migration of families.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

President Trump to hold off on deportation raids for two weeks

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2019 at 2:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will delay plans for a mass removal of undocumented immigrants for two weeks so that he can negotiate with members of congress.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border," the president tweeted. "If not, Deportations start!"

The Trump administration planned to deport more than 2,000 undocumented immigrants in as many as 10 cities, administration officials said this week, in an unprecedented show of force aimed at deterring illegal migration of families.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement