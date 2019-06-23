GUN BARRELL CITY — Gun Barrel City firefighters rescued a local worker from what could have been a tragic situation over the weekend. According to our news partner KETK, GBCFD received a call Saturday morning just before 7:00 that a worker had fallen through the roof of the Burger King on West Main Street. Upon arrival, the rescuers found the man with his left leg tightly wedged through the roof. Firefighters used a roof saw to cut through the area around the victim, and could see his leg was wedged between two roof trusses. They had to cut through the trusses to free him, then lowered him down to the ground in a rope harness. The man was checked over by UT Health EMS and taken to an area hospital.

“I want to compliment our personnel on the scene, along with the police epartment who responded, for getting the victim out in a safe and expeditious manner,” said GBCFD Assistant Chief Jason Raney. “This rescue was very challenging due to the instability of the roof.”