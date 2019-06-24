HENDERSON COUNTY — A theft suspect has been arrested after a resident found a stolen ATV. According to the Henderson County Sheriff, John Salazar was booked into the Henderson County jail on a theft charge and an outstanding warrant. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s office received a call around 10:30 Sunday morning regarding a possible stolen ATV that they had seen on Facebook. A deputy responded to the area of FM 315 and CR 4336 and found Salazar, along with the stolen property. The VIN on the ATV did show the vehicle to be stolen out of Cherokee County.