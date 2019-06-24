TYLER — Tyler officials are putting out the word on the newest addition to the city’s Beauty and the Box effort. They say the installation is unique because it’s in the heart of the city, at Bergfeld Park, which is also one of the most utilized parks in town. During the renovation of the popular Splasher structure, a utility box was placed next to the new splash pad. The art that now appears on the box was designed by Valeria Barnhill, who has contributed several pieces of art to the Beauty and the Box program. Beauty and the Box “transforms utilitarian traffic boxes into beautiful works of art by local artists,: according to a news release.