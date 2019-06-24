Andrei Stanescu/iStock(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — Police in San Jose, Calif., are investigating a quadruple murder-suicide after they say a suspect killed four people and then himself inside a home.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting and found two adults leaving the house with gunshot wounds, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Those victims were rushed to a hospital as a standoff unfolded and a perimeter was established to reach the suspect and find other victims, said police.

The victims have since been discovered and the standoff has ended, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

