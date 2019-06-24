TYLER — TxDOT is planning another busy schedule of construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the Week of June 24. In Canton, motorists should prepare for nighttime work with major paving operations being implemented for the SH 243 Widening Project. In Tyler, motorists can expect lane closures and delays as night work is conducted on Rice Rd. at Broadway Ave. as part of the Turn Lanes Project. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/036-2019.html for a complete rundown of work throughout the district.