Andrei Stanescu/iStock(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — Police in San Jose, Calif., are investigating a quadruple murder-suicide after they say a suspect shot and killed four people and then himself inside a home.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting and found several family members fleeing the house, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers learned there were possibly more victims inside the home and took an armored police vehicle inside, where they rescued a woman and a woman who had each been shot, police said.

They were rushed to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Two other women and the suspect were still unaccounted for and believed to be inside, said police. At about 1:25 a.m. Monday, officers went inside and found the two missing victims and the suspect. All three had been shot and were pronounced deceased at the scene, said police.

There are no outstanding suspects, according to police, and the identities of the victims and suspect have not been released.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.