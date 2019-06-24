LONGVIEW — A scoring error at the 2019 National Intercollegiate Flying Association SAFECON competition moves LeTourneau into the top 3 in the nation. Originally the “Sting” were awarded 4th place. However, an erroneous disqualification was reviewed and found to be mistakenly applied. Correcting this error resulted in a 3rd place overall national finish for LETU. LETU placed in overall points behind University of North Dakota in first, Southern Illinois University in second, and ahead of last year’s national champion Embry Riddle University—Prescott, which now placed 4th. In the flight events, LETU also placed 3rd behind SIU in first, UND in second, and ahead of Western Michigan University, which placed 4th.