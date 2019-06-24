Today is Monday June 24, 2019
Wreck on HWY 271 Claims the Life of Marshall Woman

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2019 at 5:31 pm
SMITH COUNTY – A wreck on Sunday afternoon near Winona claimed the life of a 33 year old Marshall woman.  D.P.S. Troopers responded to an accident at 2:19 PM.  That accident claimed the life of Sherri Estelle Oney.  Reports from the crash investigation reveal that Oney was traveling North on HWY-271, when approaching a group of vehicles that had slowed for a traffic light.  Oney took evasive action and hit a concrete barrier.  She was taken to UT Health-Tyler and pronounced dead by Judge Andy Dunklin.  The crash remains under investigation.

