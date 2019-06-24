SMITH COUNTY – A wreck on Sunday afternoon near Winona claimed the life of a 33 year old Marshall woman. D.P.S. Troopers responded to an accident at 2:19 PM. That accident claimed the life of Sherri Estelle Oney. Reports from the crash investigation reveal that Oney was traveling North on HWY-271, when approaching a group of vehicles that had slowed for a traffic light. Oney took evasive action and hit a concrete barrier. She was taken to UT Health-Tyler and pronounced dead by Judge Andy Dunklin. The crash remains under investigation.