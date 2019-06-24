WAXAHACHIE (AP) – A teenager who opened fire last year at a Texas high school, seriously wounding a 15-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Eighteen-year-old Chad Anthony Padilla was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last week to one count of attempted capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Padilla was 16 when he shot the girl at Italy High School in January 2018. He was prosecuted as an adult . An investigator later testified that the victim said she had hugged Padilla, asked him to sit and told him he appeared angry. She said that’s when he drew back, told her, “Sorry it had to end this way,” and shot her repeatedly. The victim was in court Monday for the sentencing.