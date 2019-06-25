jetcityimage/iStock(CANNELTON, Ind.) — A Girl Scout was killed and three other people were injured on Monday when a tree fell on a campground in Indiana, officials said.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at around 11:30 a.m. local time about a tree that had fallen on several campers and volunteers at Camp Koch, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana’s resident camp facility, nestled along the Ohio River near the small city of Cannelton.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene, where they found four people with injuries. The injured were taken to various area hospitals, where one of them later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The conditions of the three other patients was unknown.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana confirmed the “tragic death” of one of its members attending camp and said it has closed Camp Koch while the incident is being investigated. The young victim’s name has not yet been released.

“There is nothing we take more seriously than the safety and well-being of our girls and volunteers,” the youth organization said in a statement. “During this difficult time, the entire Girl Scout family mourns the loss of one of our girls, and we ask for privacy for the individuals and their families as they grieve and mourn this tragic loss.”

Law enforcement will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide an update on the investigation.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.