Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images(PARIS) -- The U.S. Women's National Team beat Spain 2-1 on Monday to advance to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals. Megan Rapinoe scored on two penalty kicks, helping the U.S. win its first game in the knockout round of the tournament. The U.S. will now play France in a quarterfinal match set for Friday in Paris.

US women squeak out 2-1 win over Spain

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2019 at 7:38 am

Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images(PARIS) -- The U.S. Women's National Team beat Spain 2-1 on Monday to advance to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals.



Megan Rapinoe scored on two penalty kicks, helping the U.S. win its first game in the knockout round of the tournament.



The U.S. will now play France in a quarterfinal match set for Friday in Paris.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back