Houston Infant Dies with 90-Plus Fractures; Parents Charged

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2019 at 9:02 am
HOUSTON (AP) — The parents of a Houston infant have been charged in her death after an autopsy found the child suffered a cracked skull and more than 90 fractures just days after being brought home from the hospital. Harris County prosecutors said Monday that Jazmine Robin, who was born prematurely, was 10 weeks old when she died July 15, 12 days after leaving the hospital. Her father, 24-year-old Jason Paul Robin, is charged with murder. Her mother, 21-year-old Katharine Wyndham White, faces a count of injury to a child by omission. Robin was being held Tuesday in the Harris County jail. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

