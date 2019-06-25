Serena Williams to be next General Mills’ Wheaties box athlete

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- General Mills has found the perfect champion for their signature Wheaties box.



The company announced Tuesday that tennis star Serena Williams will be the next athlete featured on the breakfast cereal's orange box.



Williams took to Instagram to share the monumental news.



"In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box," Williams wrote, captioning the image of her Wheaties box cover in which she wears a white dress.



"Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box," she continued. "Today, I am honored to be the second."



Williams, who has been named the WTA Played Of The Year seven times, has a long list of accomplishments to note. She has earned 23 major singles titles, 14 major doubles titles, and was ranked the world No. 1 in women's singles eight times between 2002 and 2017.



As she mentioned, Williams is the second black woman to be featured on the box. She is also the first active tennis player featured on Wheaties since Pete Sampras in 2000 and the fourth female tennis player all-time.



"I am so excited to be on the cover of the next Wheaties box," said Williams in statement. "I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it's an honor to join the ranks of some of America's most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big."



Williams' limited-edition Wheaties box will become available in the U.S. starting next month.

