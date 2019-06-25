TYLER — An Appeals court will allow a new hearing in the punishment phase of James Fulton. According to our news partner KETK, Justice Brian Hoyle’s reasons include, sufficiency of evidence, ineffective assistance of counsel, and jury bias. Fulton was convicted in Dec. of 2017 after a head-on accident that claimed the life of Haile Beasley, in May of 2016. Beasley was pronounced dead at the scene. Fulton was not injured. Tyler Police said Fulton admitted to drinking, but he was determined not to be intoxicated. Authorities said Fulton had passed field sobriety tests at the scene.