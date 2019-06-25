MARSHALL — The 2019 Street Improvement Program will take approximately three months to complete, barring weather-related delays and other unforeseen circumstances. Crews will begin milling Buffo Road to North Grove and will then move over to Holmes Road and Enola Mae Drive. Residents who live in these areas will still be able to access the roads, but may experience delays. Officials say they are starting the program much earlier this year in an effort to get roads resurfaced in a time frame that works better for everyone.