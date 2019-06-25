Today is Tuesday June 25, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

The City of Marshall to Begin Street Improvements Campaign on Wednesday

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2019 at 4:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — The 2019 Street Improvement Program will take approximately three months to complete, barring weather-related delays and other unforeseen circumstances. Crews will begin milling Buffo Road to North Grove and will then move over to Holmes Road and Enola Mae Drive. Residents who live in these areas will still be able to access the roads, but may experience delays. Officials say they are starting the program much earlier this year in an effort to get roads resurfaced in a time frame that works better for everyone.

The City of Marshall to Begin Street Improvements Campaign on Wednesday

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2019 at 4:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — The 2019 Street Improvement Program will take approximately three months to complete, barring weather-related delays and other unforeseen circumstances. Crews will begin milling Buffo Road to North Grove and will then move over to Holmes Road and Enola Mae Drive. Residents who live in these areas will still be able to access the roads, but may experience delays. Officials say they are starting the program much earlier this year in an effort to get roads resurfaced in a time frame that works better for everyone.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement