Today is Tuesday June 25, 2019
Dallas-Bound Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Reno

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2019 at 5:22 pm
RENO, Nev. (AP) – An American Airlines flight that departed Reno for Dallas Fort Worth returned and made a safe emergency landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport shortly after takeoff due to an issue with the landing gear. American Airlines says Flight 1266 took off from Reno at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and circled the airport for about an hour to burn off fuel before landing safely about 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported on the plane with 169 passengers and crew. Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin told the Reno Gazette Journal the Boeing 737-800 had reported a blown a tire. He says some runways were closed briefly but later reopened and airport operations got back to normal.

RENO, Nev. (AP) – An American Airlines flight that departed Reno for Dallas Fort Worth returned and made a safe emergency landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport shortly after takeoff due to an issue with the landing gear. American Airlines says Flight 1266 took off from Reno at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and circled the airport for about an hour to burn off fuel before landing safely about 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported on the plane with 169 passengers and crew. Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin told the Reno Gazette Journal the Boeing 737-800 had reported a blown a tire. He says some runways were closed briefly but later reopened and airport operations got back to normal.

