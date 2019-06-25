Today is Tuesday June 25, 2019
Smith County Exceeds Expectations in First Year of Road Bond Projects

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2019 at 6:34 pm
TYLER — Smith County far exceeded expectations — for slightly less money than projected — during its first year of using road bonds. County Engineer Frank Davis gave the Commissioners Court a report on Tuesday, detailing the work done to county roads in the first year of the three-year $39.5 million bond package approved by voters in November 2017. According to officials, the county had projected to complete 8.8 miles of major road construction projects, including widening roads, replacing culverts, and other significant repairs, for $4.6 million. Instead, the county completed 15 miles of road for $4.3 million. Davis said competitive bids and interest from contractors, as well as coordinating projects, played a role in the amount of work done. You can go to https://www.smith-county.com/Home/Components/News/News/284/97 for additional details.

