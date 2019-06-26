Today is Wednesday June 26, 2019
'Annabelle Comes Home' takes over theaters Wednesday

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2019 at 5:04 am
Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide Wednesday:

Annabelle Comes Home — In the third chapter in the Annabelle series and seventh installment in The Conjuring film franchise, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren — again played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — lock the titular possessed doll in a glass case.  But that’s not enough to keep it from setting its sights on a new target: the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her babysitters, portrayed by Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife, respectively.

Rated R.

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

