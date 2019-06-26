Three dead, including suspect, after shooting at California Ford dealership
kali9/iStock(MORGAN HILL, Calif.) -- Three people, including the suspected gunman, died at a Ford dealership in Northern California on Tuesday night, police said.
Authorities responded to the Morgan Hill Ford Dealership just after 6 p.m. and found two employees with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Morgan Hill Police Department.
Both men later died on scene. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.
Sgt. Bill Norman, a supervisor for the investigation team, said there were no other suspects and that the scene had been secured.
The suspect's motive is not yet known.
