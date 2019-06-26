amphotora/iStock(AVON, Ill.) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in Illinois on Tuesday evening — the fifth law enforcement officer shot and killed in just eight days across the country.

Troy Chisum, 39, was shot at about 2 p.m. in Avon, Illinois, about an hour west of Peoria, while responding to a battery and domestic disturbance call, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Chisum had worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for 4 1/2 years and was also a paramedic with Fulton County EMA.

“On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum,” Sheriff Jeff Standard said in a statement. “Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

The suspect barricaded himself in a home for hours after the shooting. Police said late Tuesday the situation was still ongoing. The incident took place in an extremely rural area.

The Indiana State Police and Avon Police Department also responded to the shooting.

Hundreds of officers saluted as Chisum’s body was driven to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria Tuesday.

Chisum is the fifth officer shot and killed in the line of duty in just over a week across the U.S.

Officer John David Hetland, of the Racine, Wisconsin, Police Department, was shot and killed on June 17 while he was off-duty, but sprang into action when he saw a man robbing a bar. The 24-year veteran was shot and killed, while the suspect managed to escape.

Tara O’Sullivan, a Sacramento Police Department officer, was gunned down while responding to a domestic violence situation on June 19. The 26-year-old had been a part of the force for just six months.

Cpl. Jose Espericueta of the Mission, Texas, Police Department was shot and killed on Thursday, authorities said. The 13-year veteran, nicknamed “Speedy,” was married with two children. He was killed after a woman waved him down and said her son was shooting at her car. He then opened fire on Espericueta as he fled the scene, according to police.

Michael Langsdorf from the North County Police Cooperative was killed “execution”-style in Wellston, Missouri, on Sunday. The 40-year-old was shot in the back of the neck while lying face down on the ground after struggling with a man who had allegedly tried to cash a bad check at a grocery store.

Chisum is the 26th police officer fatally shot in 2019, and the fifth killed in June — tied for the most of any month this year.

Five officers were also fatally shot in January, February and May.

