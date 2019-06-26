ABC News(NEW YORK) -- More than 120 damaging storms were reported from Montana all the way to Florida on Tuesday, a barrage that included 70 mph winds from Texas to Illinois, golf ball-sized hail in Nebraska and up to half a foot of rain in parts of southern Iowa. In parts of southern Texas that saw a foot of rain overnight on Monday, there were disaster declarations on Tuesday as authorities rushed to provide flood relief. Storms are expected to continue on Wednesday as a new system makes its way out of the West. Severe storms could stretch from Washington state to Illinois. Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes are likely to be the biggest threats. Although many northern U.S. cities have had a pretty mild spring and early summer -- cities including Denver, Chicago and New York have yet to hit 90 degrees -- that may soon change. A full-blown heat wave -- meaning at least three days with 90-degree highs -- is now expected in Philadelphia and Washington as things head up along the East Coast. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Severe storms stretching across Upper Midwest

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2019 at 5:40 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- More than 120 damaging storms were reported from Montana all the way to Florida on Tuesday, a barrage that included 70 mph winds from Texas to Illinois, golf ball-sized hail in Nebraska and up to half a foot of rain in parts of southern Iowa.



In parts of southern Texas that saw a foot of rain overnight on Monday, there were disaster declarations on Tuesday as authorities rushed to provide flood relief.



Storms are expected to continue on Wednesday as a new system makes its way out of the West. Severe storms could stretch from Washington state to Illinois.



Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes are likely to be the biggest threats.



Although many northern U.S. cities have had a pretty mild spring and early summer -- cities including Denver, Chicago and New York have yet to hit 90 degrees -- that may soon change.



A full-blown heat wave -- meaning at least three days with 90-degree highs -- is now expected in Philadelphia and Washington as things head up along the East Coast.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back