ABC News(NEW YORK) -- More than 120 damaging storms were reported from Montana all the way to Florida on Tuesday, a barrage that included 70 mph winds from Texas to Illinois, golf ball-sized hail in Nebraska and up to half a foot of rain in parts of southern Iowa.
In parts of southern Texas that saw a foot of rain overnight on Monday, there were disaster declarations on Tuesday as authorities rushed to provide flood relief.
Storms are expected to continue on Wednesday as a new system makes its way out of the West. Severe storms could stretch from Washington state to Illinois.
Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes are likely to be the biggest threats.
Although many northern U.S. cities have had a pretty mild spring and early summer -- cities including Denver, Chicago and New York have yet to hit 90 degrees -- that may soon change.
A full-blown heat wave -- meaning at least three days with 90-degree highs -- is now expected in Philadelphia and Washington as things head up along the East Coast.
ABC News(NEW YORK) -- More than 120 damaging storms were reported from Montana all the way to Florida on Tuesday, a barrage that included 70 mph winds from Texas to Illinois, golf ball-sized hail in Nebraska and up to half a foot of rain in parts of southern Iowa.
In parts of southern Texas that saw a foot of rain overnight on Monday, there were disaster declarations on Tuesday as authorities rushed to provide flood relief.
Storms are expected to continue on Wednesday as a new system makes its way out of the West. Severe storms could stretch from Washington state to Illinois.
Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes are likely to be the biggest threats.
Although many northern U.S. cities have had a pretty mild spring and early summer -- cities including Denver, Chicago and New York have yet to hit 90 degrees -- that may soon change.
A full-blown heat wave -- meaning at least three days with 90-degree highs -- is now expected in Philadelphia and Washington as things head up along the East Coast.