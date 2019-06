LONGVIEW — Uncle Kracker will headline the July 4th Celebration at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview. The country rocker will be the featured act for the free outdoor concert. The fireworks event afterwards is billed by officials, “as the biggest fireworks show in East Texas.” Many other activities are scheduled. Activities including amusement rides, wet and dry inflatables, and much more. For more details visit https://www.longviewtexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=1975