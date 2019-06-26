Karwai Tang/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Kim Kardashian West’s new Kimono Solutionwear shapewear brand is already facing backlash for its controversial name.

The new collection was created for women to confidently and comfortably enhance body shape and curve. There are nine different shades that range from sizes XXS – 4XL.

“I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this,” West wrote about the new line on Instagram.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin left a comment about the new Kimono brand saying, “So exciting!!! I might stop wearing sweats now!”

Another Instagram user under the name vsp0t wrote “This ad is visually appealing but no one in these need shapewear. Why not put a variety of body types if you’re selling shapewear?”

Aside from mixed opinions on the look and need for this new launch, many others criticized the name “Kimono” for culturally appropriating a traditional style of dress traditionally worn in Japanese culture.

“We wear kimonos to celebrate health, growth of children, engagements, marriages, graduations, at funerals,” one Japanese woman, Yuka Ohishi, told the “BBC. “It’s celebratory wear and passed on in families through the generations.”

A slew of others on social media spoke out against the name of West’s new shapewear brand as well.

This isn’t the first time West has been called out for cultural appropriation. In the past, she has also faced backlash for wearing blackface, an Indian headdress and Fulani braids.

On June 19, an application to trademark the name was filed, and West hasn’t made any additional commentary on the inspiration behind the name. She did mention on Twitter that the logo was drawn by her husband rapper Kanye West.

The Kimono shapewear line is slated to launch next month.

