MARSHALL — City of Marshall residents should be receiving in the mail the 2018 Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Consumer Confidence Report, more commonly known as a water quality report. The Consumer Confidence Report provides consumers information about the quality of drinking water in an easy to read format, according to officials. The city’s water system already collects data to comply with Federal and State regulations. As residents examine the report, they will notice a section on page three titled “Mandatory Language for Monitoring and Reporting Violation.” Officials say this occurred due to a paperwork error that they say they have taken steps to rectify. Residents can go to http://www.marshalltexas.net/uploads/pdf/CoM%60Drinking%20Water%20Quality%20Report%202018%20(00000002).pdf to view the report.