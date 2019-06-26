TYLER — Douglas Dunn has more than 20 years of experience with Brookshire Grocery Co. and was honored for safely driving 1 million miles. According to our news partner KETK, Dunn is one of only 24 company drivers in the company’s history to have ever logged 1 million safely driven miles. Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for B.G.C. said “Our company places great focus on the safety of our drivers and the traveling public. This incredible accomplishment is a testament to Douglas and his commitment to our safety standards.” Dunn accomplished the milestone while delivering groceries from the company’s distribution center in Tyler. Company leaders, Dunn’s family and coworkers, gathered to congratulate him upon his return.