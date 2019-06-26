Today is Wednesday June 26, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brookshire Grocery Co. Celebrates Driver

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2019 at 3:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER —  Douglas Dunn has more than 20 years of experience with Brookshire Grocery Co. and was honored for safely driving 1 million miles.   According to our news partner KETK, Dunn is one of only 24 company drivers in the company’s history to have ever logged 1 million safely driven miles.  Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for B.G.C. said “Our company places great focus on the safety of our drivers and the traveling public. This incredible accomplishment is a testament to Douglas and his commitment to our safety standards.” Dunn accomplished the milestone while delivering groceries from the company’s distribution center in Tyler. Company leaders, Dunn’s family and coworkers, gathered to congratulate him upon his return.

Brookshire Grocery Co. Celebrates Driver

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2019 at 3:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER —  Douglas Dunn has more than 20 years of experience with Brookshire Grocery Co. and was honored for safely driving 1 million miles.   According to our news partner KETK, Dunn is one of only 24 company drivers in the company’s history to have ever logged 1 million safely driven miles.  Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for B.G.C. said “Our company places great focus on the safety of our drivers and the traveling public. This incredible accomplishment is a testament to Douglas and his commitment to our safety standards.” Dunn accomplished the milestone while delivering groceries from the company’s distribution center in Tyler. Company leaders, Dunn’s family and coworkers, gathered to congratulate him upon his return.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement