American woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Bahamas, police say

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2019 at 7:45 pm

iStock(NEW YORK) -- An American woman has died after she was attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, authorities said.



The woman, an adult, was swimming in waters near Rose Island when she was attacked, local police said in a statement.



She was then taken to shore and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.



Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.



