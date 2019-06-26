iStock(DREXEL HILL, Pa.) — A little girl imitating her dad’s basketball commentary has us laughing out loud.

Mom Kimberley Tuller of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, recorded her daughter, Amara Sanaa as she and dad Jarell were watching an NBA game together.

In the video, the 2-year-old can be heard hilariously mimicking dad’s verbal reactions.

“Come on man!” Amara Sanaa yells after her dad followed by, “It’s a foul man! What?!”

Tuller posted the short clip onto Twitter captioning, “Daddy’s little girl.”

Tuller also shared the footage on Instagram on Father’s Day writing, “We love you and appreciate you!!

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.