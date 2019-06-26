Democratic debate night: Fact checking the candidates on the issues

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2019 at 9:28 pm

Joe Raedle/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Ten 2020 contenders are on the stage Wednesday night for the first of two Democratic presidential debates in Miami. Our team of journalists from ABC News reviewed some of the candidates' statements in an effort to provide additional context, details and information.



Here's ABC News' fact check of the debate between Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Rep. John Delaney, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Rep. Tim Ryan and Mayor Bill de Blasio:

FACT CHECK: Booker says Haliburton and Amazon 'pay nothing in taxes'



Booker: "I will single out companies like Halliburton or Amazon that pay nothing in taxes and need to change that. When it comes to antitrust law, what I will do is, number one, appoint judges that will enforce it."



Amazon paid no federal taxes in 2017 and 2018 despite record U.S. profits, according to a report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy. In previous years, the company has paid federal income taxes but at a much lower rate. President Donald Trump, in 2018, even tweeted that companies like Amazon do indeed pay "little or no taxes to state and local governments." The report also found that Halliburton managed to pay little in federal taxes, due to large corporate tax breaks.



FACT CHECK: Klobuchar says big pharma doesn't "own" her



Klobuchar: "And so my proposal is to do something about pharma, to take them on, to allow negotiation under Medicare, to bring in less expensive drugs from other countries and pharma thinks they own Washington, well they don't own me."



Klobuchar has accepted over $400,000 from the pharmaceutical industry over the course of her career, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. By comparison, pharmaceutical companies are not in the list of top donors for other candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders.



The Minnesota Democrat has also received at least $22,025 from individuals associated with the Minnesota-based medical and pharmaceutical company named Medtronic, including $5,600 from the company's executive committee member Brad Lerman, $5,400 from board member Kendall Powell and $2,800 from executive VP and CFO Karen Parkhill. (View itemized FEC data here)



FACT CHECK: Ryan on economic inequality



Ryan: "The bottom 60% haven't seen a raise since 1980. Meanwhile, the top 1% control 90% of the wealth."



The top 1% does not control 90% of the wealth, according to a report published by the Federal Reserve in 2017. The richest 1% of families owned 38.6% of the country's wealth in 2016, a record high controlled by the nation's wealthiest. That's more than just 22.8% of the wealth controlled by the bottom 90%.



Ryan's claim that the bottom 60% haven't seen an income raise since 1980 is backed by a study conducted by Ray Dalio, the founder of world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. According to Dalio's analysis, released in 2017, real incomes have been flat to down slightly for the average household in the bottom 60 percent since 1980, while the top 40 percent have on average more than 10 times as much wealth as those in the bottom 60 percent.



FACT CHECK: Klobuchar on Nobel Prize winners



Klobuchar: "Immigrants, they do not diminish America. They are America. I'm happy to look at his proposal, but I do think you want to make sure that you have provisions in place that allow you to go after traffickers and allow you to go after people who are violating the law. What I really think we need to step back and talk about, is the economic imperative here. And that is that 70 of our Fortune 500 companies are headed up by people that came from other countries. Twenty-five percent of our U.S. Nobel laureates were born in other countries."



Klobuchar's claim about U.S. Nobel Prize winners may have actually understated immigrants' impact.



Many U.S.-based Nobel Prize winners were born abroad. In physics, 35% of U.S. laureates were born abroad; in medicine, 36% were born abroad; in chemistry, 32%; in economics 29%, according to a 2018 survey by National Geographic. Smaller percentages of U.S. winners were born abroad in the other categories of literature and peace.



Since 2000, 39% of U.S. Nobel Prize winners in chemistry, medicine and physics from 1901 to 2017 were immigrants, according to a study by the National Foundation for American Policy.



According to a Forbes data editor's 2011 survey, 32% of Nobel Prize winners who won while in the U.S. were foreign-born.

