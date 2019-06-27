Today is Thursday June 27, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Border Aid Bill Faces Standoff in Congress over Protections

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2019 at 4:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress is at a standoff over a $4.6 billion aid package for the southern border, House Democrats saying a Senate measure doesn’t go far enough to care for thousands of migrant families and children. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a fresh vote Thursday. Democrats want to add medical and hygiene standards and more protections for the children. It’s a risky stalemate over a border crisis that has captured global attention amid unsettling reports of conditions at federal facilities. The funding is urgently for the humanitarian emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border and money runs out in a matter of days. The GOP-held Senate on Wednesday passed the bipartisan $4.6 billion measure on a sweeping 84-8 vote.

Border Aid Bill Faces Standoff in Congress over Protections

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2019 at 4:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress is at a standoff over a $4.6 billion aid package for the southern border, House Democrats saying a Senate measure doesn’t go far enough to care for thousands of migrant families and children. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a fresh vote Thursday. Democrats want to add medical and hygiene standards and more protections for the children. It’s a risky stalemate over a border crisis that has captured global attention amid unsettling reports of conditions at federal facilities. The funding is urgently for the humanitarian emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border and money runs out in a matter of days. The GOP-held Senate on Wednesday passed the bipartisan $4.6 billion measure on a sweeping 84-8 vote.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement