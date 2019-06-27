First heat wave of the season possible from Chicago to New York

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2019 at 6:03 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- It's officially been summer for less than a week, but the temperatures from Chicago to New York are making it feel like the height of the season.



Chicago’s Midway International Airport hit 90 degrees Wednesday for the first time since last September.



Denver hit 90 degrees for the first time since last September, as well. And New York's LaGuardia Airport hit 90 degrees for the first time this year.



For it to be considered a heat wave, it needs to hit 90 three days in a row in Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia. More 90s are in the forecast over the next few days.



The heat will even reach parts of the Upper Midwest, where the Twin Cities could be in the mid 90s by this weekend.

Severe weather outlook



More than 4 inches of rain fell just south of Chicago since Wednesday night, producing flash flooding, stranding vehicles and prompting water rescues.



Up to 8 inches of rain fell in southwest Missouri, producing flash flooding there as well.



There were 116 damaging storm reports Thursday around the country, including Oregon, where trees feel on homes in Salem, and hail covered ground in Portland.



Severe storms are expected Thursday from the Great Lakes all the way to the northern Rockies. There are more storms expected near Chicago, all the way to the Twin Cities and west to most of Montana.



The biggest threat is damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back