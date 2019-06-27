Today is Thursday June 27, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

McConnell Rejects Changes to Senate Border Bill

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2019 at 9:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting changes that House Democrats want in a multi-billion dollar border bill. Instead, the Kentucky Republican says it’s time for the House to accept a bipartisan package overwhelmingly approved by the Senate and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her chamber’s Democrats want to add provisions to the Senate measure that would strengthen standards of care for detained migrant families and children. But McConnell said Thursday on the Senate floor that his chamber’s measure “is the only game in town.” He said the Trump administration might make administrative changes reflecting some of the House’s demands. But with Congress hoping to address public pressure to improve conditions for thousands of migrants, McConnell says it’s time to approve the Senate legislation.

McConnell Rejects Changes to Senate Border Bill

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2019 at 9:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting changes that House Democrats want in a multi-billion dollar border bill. Instead, the Kentucky Republican says it’s time for the House to accept a bipartisan package overwhelmingly approved by the Senate and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her chamber’s Democrats want to add provisions to the Senate measure that would strengthen standards of care for detained migrant families and children. But McConnell said Thursday on the Senate floor that his chamber’s measure “is the only game in town.” He said the Trump administration might make administrative changes reflecting some of the House’s demands. But with Congress hoping to address public pressure to improve conditions for thousands of migrants, McConnell says it’s time to approve the Senate legislation.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement