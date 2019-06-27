US women’s soccer star Jessica McDonald has joyful reunion at World Cup
Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images(PARIS) -- U.S. women’s soccer star Jessica McDonald will have an extra special supporter in the stands Friday when Team USA takes on France in their highly-anticipated World Cup quarterfinal.
McDonald, one of only a handful of moms among the 552 players in the World Cup, was reunited with her son, Jeremiah, 7, Wednesday in France.
The U.S. Women’s National Team star shared a video on Twitter of Jeremiah shrieking, running toward her and then giving his mom a long, giant hug.
