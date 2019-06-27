TYLER — Now that the FAA is offering a $950,000 grant for improvements at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, it’s time for the city to formalize its intent to receive the money. According to our news partner KETK, the feds will supply 90 per cent of the funds, with the city picking up the other 10 per cent. Stakeholders will gather to look at specific needs for the next five years and beyond. Airport Manager Davis Dickson says he’d like to see security improvements and better surveillance systems. Dickson notes a big change in the traffic fleet mix, including larger aircraft.