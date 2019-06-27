liveslow/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the Supreme Court’s liberal bloc on Thursday to reject the Trump administration’s justification for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, sending the matter back to the Commerce Department for further explanation and review.

The decision blocks the addition of a citizenship question for now, but appeared to leave open the possibility that the administration could make another attempt to add it.

The Census Bureau is poised to print the 2020 census forms in the next few days, making addition of the question potentially impossible.

