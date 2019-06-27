Today is Thursday June 27, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Houston Officer Indicted on Assault

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2019 at 11:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston police officer has been indicted after being accused of assaulting a suspect during a drug arrest. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that officer Shane Privette has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant. Privette is accused of hitting Dewayne Walker’s face with his knee during a November 2017 arrest. Court records did not list an attorney for Privette. In a statement, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said that Privette has been relieved of duty. Walker in March 2018 pleaded guilty to a charge of delivering less than a gram of cocaine and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.

Houston Officer Indicted on Assault

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2019 at 11:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston police officer has been indicted after being accused of assaulting a suspect during a drug arrest. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that officer Shane Privette has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant. Privette is accused of hitting Dewayne Walker’s face with his knee during a November 2017 arrest. Court records did not list an attorney for Privette. In a statement, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said that Privette has been relieved of duty. Walker in March 2018 pleaded guilty to a charge of delivering less than a gram of cocaine and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement