LYONS, N.Y. (AP) – The wife of a former Texas police chief says she is sorry for her role in a western New York double homicide as she is sentenced. Charlene Childers was sentenced Thursday to 28 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter. Her husband, former Sunray, Texas police chief Timothy Dean, was convicted in May of murder for gunning down a couple in their western New York driveway amid a child custody dispute.