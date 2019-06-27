CPSC(NEW YORK) -- Fisher-Price is recalling the inclined sleeper accessory that comes with its Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards after reports of infant deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday. The company is recalling the accessory, which sits on top of the playpen to turn it into an inclined sleeper, just two months after it recalled all models of its popular Rock N' Play inclined sleepers. "Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," according to the CPSC press release. The recall includes the inclined sleeper attachment sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 and DJD11, the CPSC said. Owners can find the model number on the fabric label inside of the playpen and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad. The inclined sleeper is the only portion being recalled. In April, Fisher-Price recalled all models of its Rock N' Play sleepers recalled after it was linked to over 30 infant deaths. The CPSC said the recall affects about 71,000 products. Customers should go online to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or call 1-800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for details. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Fisher-Price recalls Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards inclined sleeper accessory

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2019 at 11:18 am

