MARSHALL — Richard Anderson, 23, has been indicted for the murder of Keith Carr, 25. According to our news partner KETK, Anderson was found passed out in a truck not far from Carr’s body. According to police, a witness claimed Anderson had assaulted Carr’s ex-girlfriend and Carr went to confront him, Investigators then say Anderson shot Carr multiple times. Anderson’s bond has been set at $50,000 and he remains in the Harrison County Jail. He is due back in court July 9th.