TYLER — Smith County’s credit rating has been upgraded this year by Moody’s Investor Service. County Auditor Ann Wilson reported to the Commissioners Court on Tuesday that the county’s general obligation limited tax and long-term issuer rating was upgraded from Aa2 to Aa1. Smith County’s credit strengths were listed as healthy and stable financial reserve levels, a favorable tax base growth and a modest balance sheet leverage. According to a press release County Judge Nathaniel Moran said, “The ratings upgrade is a reflection of the strong fiscal policies that the court has put into place during the last few years.” He went on to say, “The rating also considered the county’s modest debt burden with rapid principal amortization, as well as below average income indices.” For more more details, visit http://www.moodys.com.