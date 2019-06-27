The Center for Earth & Space Science Education at Tyler Junior College has scheduled several events and STEM-related activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. “The Apollo 11 moon landing was a historic event and momentous achievement for all mankind,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, TJC Science Center Director. “Perhaps its lasting legacy is how it inspired generations of schoolchildren to pursue STEM careers. We’re excited to continue in that tradition by partnering with so many wonderful people and organizations in the East Texas region to bring a fun-filled day of STEM activities to Tyler.” TJC alumnus and former NASA engineer, Charles R. Price will speak July 13, at the science center on the TJC main campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Due to limited seating, reservations are recommended. For more information, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu or call 903-510-2312.