DALLAS (AP) – Police say that the driver of a reportedly stolen truck was unarmed when he was shot and killed by a police officer in a Texas parking lot. Dallas police say no weapon was found on Juan Moreno or in the truck after Farmers Branch police Officer Michael Dunn shot the 35-year-old. Surveillance video appears to show Dunn firing into the driver’s side of the white pickup as it makes a sweeping turn around his police SUV. A grand jury indicted the 43-year-old officer on a murder charge Wednesday. Dallas police investigated the shooting and said that Dunn was wearing a body camera. A police spokeswoman says the camera did not capture footage of the shooting, but did start recording minutes after it.