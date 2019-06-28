ABC/Fred Lee(NEW YORK) — Spike Lee is ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1989 film, Do the Right Thing, on Sunday — in the place where his iconic film happened.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lee reminded fans of his upcoming Do the Right Thing block party, which will take place on the film’s anniversary and in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, where the majority of the film was shot.

“This Sunday, June 30th We Will Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of Do The Right Thing With A FREE Block Party On The Very Same Block The Film Was Shot In Bed-Stuy Do Or Die,” he wrote.

He shared a video of the poster for the event, which featured Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” in the background.

“Sunday, June 30th From 12 Noon To 7PM At Do The Right Thing Way Between Lexington Avenue And Quincy Street, In Da Peoples Republic Of Brooklyn,” he added.

The film, which starred Lee, Giancarlo Esposito, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Danny Aiello, followed a racially tense Brooklyn neighborhood over the course of a single summer day. It earned Original Screenplay and Supporting Actor Oscar nominations for Lee and Aiello, respectively. Of course, Lee later won the Oscar in 2019 for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film BlacKkKlansman.

In February, Lee told The Wrap that the upcoming event, which will be free and open to the public, is “going to be lit.”

For those who can’t make it out to Brooklyn, Universal Pictures will mark the 30th anniversary of Lee’s acclaimed film by bringing it back to select theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin and Brookline, Mass. beginning on June 28.

The film will also receive a Blu-ray/DVD release on July 23.

