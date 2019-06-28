Michael Yarish / Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — One Day at a Time will be back to see another day.

Back in March, the acclaimed show — a Cuban-American flavored reboot of the 1970s-80s series — was canceled by Netflix. Immediately, producers began shopping it around to other networks, all while fans championed it with the hashtag #SaveODAAT. Now, the show’s found its new home for a fourth season: the CBS-owned Pop TV.

The 13-episode season will debut in 2020. Following its run on Pop, it’ll air on CBS later in 2020.

The show’s producer, Gloria Calderón Kellett, took to Twitter to celebrate, as did cast members Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky and EGOT-winner Rita Moreno.

“#SAVEODAAT is old news…#MoreODAAT is more like it!!” Moreno tweeted, adding, “Thank you @PopTV #ODAAT @OneDayAtATime we’re backkkk!!”

Machado, who plays Penelope, also thanked the networks, “…for believing in us, for allowing us to continue telling our stories, making a difference and representing my people.”

Gomez, whose character Elena’s coming-out storyline earned praise from the LGBTQ community, posted, “[W]e did it. YOU did it. The Alvarez family is coming back for a 4th season on @PopTV!!!!!

“Thank you all for everything you did to make this happen. Can’t wait to keep invading the Alvarez family’s personal space,” said Grinnell, who plays the family’s landlord, Schneider.

Famous fans, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Better Things creator and star Pamela Adlon, and Josh Gad also tweeted their jubilation at the news.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.