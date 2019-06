LONGVIEW — Longview Missionary Baptist Church grieving the death of their student ministries pastor Ryan Carlisle. According to our news partner KETK, Carlisle died on Thursday afternoon while working out. Ryan was a graduate from Longview and held bachelor’s degrees from U.T. Tyler and Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary. The church held a prayer gathering Thursday night for the Carlisle family. It is not clear what caused his death. Funeral arrangements are pending.