Salt Lake City Police(SALT LAKE CITY) — A Utah man was taken into custody Friday for the murder of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, according to the Salt Lake City police.

Suspect Ayoola Ajayi, 31, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said at a news conference on Friday.

Tissue consistent with 23-year-old Lueck’s DNA has been recovered, Brown said.

Lueck, 23, was last seen in the early hours of June 17. She landed at the Salt Lake City International Airport around 2 a.m., then at 2:40 a.m. she took a Lyft from the airport to Hatch Park in north Salt Lake City, police said.

The Lyft driver told police that Lueck met an individual at the park and did not appear to be in distress, police said.

The college senior was never seen again.

The suspect’s home was searched on Wednesday night when he was considered a person of interest, police said.

Investigators said Thursday they were also looking to track down a mattress and box spring discarded from that house, police said.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.