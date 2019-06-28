TYLER — The Neighborhood Services Department of Tyler is hosting a block party to support the United States Housing and Urban Development’s Strong Families initiative on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 900 W. Gentry Pkwy. The Strong Families initiative program focuses on strong, healthy families through empowering fathers, mothers and their children to connect and work together. The event features free health and housing information, joint activities for children and their fathers and/or mothers, food, music and more. For additional info, contact Prentice Butler, housing manager, at (903) 531-1303 or e-mail Pbutler@tylertexas.com.