HOUSTON (AP) – Federal health officials have sanctioned a Houston hospital after a state investigation found inadequate care in a case involving a patient’s death. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services notified public hospital network, Harris Health System, Wednesday that Ben Taub Hospital violated federal patient care and safety requirements. The agency says Texas health officials found deficiencies in the April case. The hospital system that runs Ben Taub didn’t report the death to CMS. The agency instead learned of it in a complaint. The Houston Chronicle reports that the agency placed Ben Taub under state and federal authority. It’s the third incident in recent months to result in a Texas Medical Center hospital being sanctioned. Harris Health CEO George Masi says the company is working to resolve the matter.