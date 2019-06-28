TYLER — Tyler Police have started a plan that began Friday and will run through next Friday, the fifth of July. TPD has placed additional officers on the streets utilizing the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program. This strategy is based on crash data in the city limits of Tyler that allows officers to pinpoint problem target areas. With increased traffic conditions for the 4th of July Holiday, officers will be specifically watching for hazardous violations such as speeding, intersection enforcement, seat belt violations and most importantly, impaired drivers. The department also reminds drivers not to drink and drive.